Live
- Attack on ED sleuths: BJP files PIL in Calcutta HC
- World Hindi Day 2024: Date, history and significance and celebrations
- Mumbai Marathon 2024 set to host global running icon Meb Keflezighi
- Dense fog, Cold Day conditions to continue over north India: IMD
- SC stays Bombay HC order calling EC to immediately hold Pune Parliamentary seat bypoll
- INDIA will abolish Agniveer if voted to power: Jayant Chaudhary
- Acer unveils new AI-led PCs with Intel Core Ultra processors at CES 2024
- EaseMy Trip suspends all flight bookings for Maldives
- Over 30 Boeing 737 Max 8 with Indian operators inspected, no adverse findings: DGCA
- BJP's new minister in Rajasthan trails as Congress' Kunnar leads in 14 rounds
Just In
Ex Maoist beaten to death in Kurnool District
Kurnool: A 59-years-old man was brutally beaten to death' on Saturday late night. The incident took place near RS Pendakal Railway station and the...
Kurnool: A 59-years-old man was brutally beaten to death' on Saturday late night. The incident took place near RS Pendakal Railway station and the deceased was identified as Pujari Ramudu alias Bheemanna, resident of RS Pendakal village. He also known the brother of YSRC party women wing President and MLC Pothula Sunitha.
According to information, the deceased Ramudu was a Maoist member. He was associated with the Maoist gang for 30 years. Later he surrendered before police in 1991 and began live a normal life. For some time he was suffering with health related problems. Due to the health issues Ramudu used to go out during odd hours without the knowledge of his family members and return after some time.
As usual on Saturday Ramudu went out of his staying place and did not return despite late night. One of his brothers Lenin Babu on observing his absence in the house began to search about his whereabouts with near and dear. While searching he got a news that a dead body was detected near the railway station. Lenin Babu rushed to the spot and was shocked to find his brother in such a state.
Some unidentified persons attacked Ramudu with stones which resulted to his death. After the incident the assailants fled the scene.
Lenin later informed the Tuggali police. The Sub Inspector Mallikarjuna along with his staff rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Banaganapalle government hospital for conducting postmortem. The police after filing a case under relevant sections have taken up investigation.