Ex Maoist beaten to death in Kurnool District

Kurnool: A 59-years-old man was brutally beaten to death' on Saturday late night. The incident took place near RS Pendakal Railway station and the deceased was identified as Pujari Ramudu alias Bheemanna, resident of RS Pendakal village. He also known the brother of YSRC party women wing President and MLC Pothula Sunitha.

According to information, the deceased Ramudu was a Maoist member. He was associated with the Maoist gang for 30 years. Later he surrendered before police in 1991 and began live a normal life. For some time he was suffering with health related problems. Due to the health issues Ramudu used to go out during odd hours without the knowledge of his family members and return after some time.

As usual on Saturday Ramudu went out of his staying place and did not return despite late night. One of his brothers Lenin Babu on observing his absence in the house began to search about his whereabouts with near and dear. While searching he got a news that a dead body was detected near the railway station. Lenin Babu rushed to the spot and was shocked to find his brother in such a state.

Some unidentified persons attacked Ramudu with stones which resulted to his death. After the incident the assailants fled the scene.

Lenin later informed the Tuggali police. The Sub Inspector Mallikarjuna along with his staff rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Banaganapalle government hospital for conducting postmortem. The police after filing a case under relevant sections have taken up investigation.