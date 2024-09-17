Ex-students of Tenali Taluk School felicitate teachers

Tenali: The students from various batches of the Taluk High School branch in Matham Bazaar of Tenali gathered at a hotel on Sunday to honour their teachers who shaped them into disciplined and responsible citizens.

The teachers were overwhelmed by the respect, while the students shared joy and recollected memories over decades while cherishing their reunion with the friends, and the teachers. The event was live streamed for hundreds of students who could not attend, and allowed those settled abroad to share their memories with the teachers.

The programme started with the prayer ‘Gururbrahma.. Gururvishnu..’ by Radhika, Usha Gowri, Padma and Jayavalli of 1997-98 batch.

The teachers including Kodali Ramanatham, Pillutla Lakshmi Narasimha Sastry, Vankamamidi Sathyavani, Dhara Balakrishna Murthy, Nakkamsetty Srinivas, Jandhyala Venkata Seetharama Sastry, Talasila Venkateswara Rao, and Sampat Kumari were felicitated.

Addressing students, the teachers expressed their happiness over meeting their old student and emphasised that discipline is the key element in moulding the future of the children. They said that children are being addicted to mobile phones, and parents have no control over them.

Parents are busy with their office and professions, and have no time for their children and suggested their ex- students to spend time with their children.

Students were advised to take care of their parents, who worked for their bright future, and their health conditions. They appreciated the 1997-98 batch students Kandukuri Subramanyam, Naresh Babu Nandam, Bhumi Venkata Krishnareddy, and others for the grand arrangements for the event and the felicitations to the teachers.