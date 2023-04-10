Ex-TDP MLA to contest in 2024 polls from Proddaturu

Proddaturu(YSR district): Former Proddaturu MLA J Varadarajula Reddy said that he will contest as MLA from Proddaturu Assembly segment in 2024 elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the former MLA said that he will fight against the atrocities of YSR Congress MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy in the elections.

Stating that Proddaturu was a symbol of communal harmony, he said now the place has become a focal point for communal riots. He said that it is time to curb the atrocities of YSRCP by defeating it in the next elections.

The former MLA said that he will discuss the issue with TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and expressed confidence of getting ticket in the next elections.

J Varadarajula Reddy, a senior politician, was working with TDP for nearly two decades. For some time, he was distanced himself from active politics for various reasons.