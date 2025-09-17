Ex-TTD chief alleges neglect of ‘Maha Vishnu idol’ in Tirupati, faces flak

Tirupati: FormerTirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman and YSRCP spokesperson Bhumana Karunakar Reddy triggered a major row on Tuesday by alleging that a sacred idol of Lord Maha Vishnu was lying neglected in an unsanctified area of Tirupati.

His remarks, accusing the TTD administration of insulting devotees’ sentiments and undermining Hindu dharma, prompted a swift and fierce rebuttal from the current trust board.

Bhumana claimed that the idol was found amid filth and accused the TTD leadership of repeated lapses since BR Naidu assumed chairmanship.

He described their conduct as damaging to the faith of Srivari devotees and called on Hindu organisations to oppose what he termed as ongoing sacrilege.

Within hours, TTD trust board members C Divakar Reddy, G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, MS Raju and Panabaka Lakshmi hit back, branding the allegations ‘false, defamatory and politically motivated.’ Addressing the press at the Tirumala chairman’s camp office, they condemned Bhumana’s remarks as degrading and aimed at cheap publicity.

They clarified that the idol in question was not that of Maha Vishnu but an incomplete statue of Shani (Shaneshwara) discarded years ago due to defects during its carving.

They explained that it had been lying in an unused area near Alipiri, once home to sculptor quarters run by Pattu Kannayya Chari.

The idol, they stressed, never held ritual status and had been in that spot for nearly a decade.

“Confusing Shani with Maha Vishnu shows a lack of even basic knowledge,” they remarked, accusing Bhumana of intentionally spreading falsehoods to tarnish TTD’s image.

He warned that misleading propaganda against Srivari’s sanctity would not be tolerated.

The board members urged devotees not to be swayed by what they termed malicious claims, cautioning that continued misinformation could invite strict action.

“This is an attempt to soil the institution for political ends,” they said.

Echoing this account, sculptor Guru Swami, son of Kannaiah Chari, explained that the idol had been commissioned nearly twenty years ago but was abandoned following the death of the patron.

“The piece had flaws and was left incomplete,” he said, pointing out that even the face of the idol had not been carved. He further said that after the 2003 Alipiri blast, sculptors were asked to vacate the site, leaving the unfinished statue behind.

Dismissing this explanation, Bhumana insisted that the idol represented Lord Vishnu, underlining the presence of the Shanku and Chakra.

“They threaten to file cases against me for revealing the desecration at Alipiri. They claim it is an idol of Shani, but how can Shani – who is portrayed with bow and arrows – be shown with Shanku and Chakra? Bhumana added that he would continue to raise his voice even if it meant facing legal action or imprisonment.