Except Kia, no new industry set up in Seema

Anantapur: No new employment generating industry has come to Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa districts in Rayalaseema region in the past two decades beginning from 2004-14 of Congress rule, 2014-19 of TDP rule except Kia Motors and 2019-23 of current YSRCP dispensation.

The lone Kia Motors established in Penukonda provided 7,000 jobs out of which 3,000 jobs are highly skilled and are on regular rolls while the remaining 4,000 jobs are insecure provided by the contractors, who are paying a pittance when compared to what the contractors get from the management.

Kia kindled hope that 3,000 ancillary units will be set up by both the Indians and Koreans but so far only 30 ancillary units have been set up. Unemployed youth expected some 50,000 jobs in ancillary sector but it was all idle talk.

Industry Watch chairman Suresh Babu regretted that Kadapa steel plant was confined to paper, Jockey garments factory and Amararaja batteries factory had gone to Telangana. No worthwhile beginning has been made so far to realise these promises of industries for the region. The valuable buildings, machinery and other structures are lying waste without being used for any purpose.

More than 130 acres of Nizam Sugars factory site including 120 quarters and skeleton of crushing unit at Parigi was lying waste due to technical reasons.

I Maruthi Goldstar, a big silk industry established on NH-44 road near Penukonda locked out about 15 years ago and the building along with machinery is deserted with the management unable to make alternative arrangements. Workers have been engaged in other sectors for livelihood. AP Tools, a public sector industry established at NH road near Hindupur is a spectacle of only rusted machinery and collapsed building structures.

Workers of Richman silks, another noted silk industry located on NH-44 near Kodikonda check post, had also paid poor wages and district administration had to interfere to settle a sick unit. Not even a single reeling unit under the leadership of the state government is functioning in Rayalaseema region.

Weavers in Anantapur district have to depend on Ramanagar in Karnataka to purchase reeled silk for weaving of saris. Guntakal Spinning mills and AP Lightings were among those locked out following heavy losses, traumatising workers both skilled and unskilled. Hundreds of families depending on Guntakal Spinning mill were shifted to other sectors including daily labourers.

Industrialist Seshanjaliah stated that Andhra Pradesh is one of the important industrial potential hubs in India and it is endowed with abundant of natural resources.

It is found that small scale industries in Andhra Pradesh are providing more employment opportunities rather than large and medium scale industries. However, the growth of small-scale industries all over the regions has brought balanced regional industrial development and further it is providing employment to tens of thousands of people.

Interestingly most of large and medium scale industries were either closed or defunct due to industrial sickness. This obviously reveals that there is a decline in the rate of employment.

The recently established Kia Motors at Penukonda has brought a new life to drought-prone Anantapur district and providing employment to thousands of people. Small scale industries are having huge employment potential in the state.