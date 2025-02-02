Excessive traffic curbs trouble motorists in Srikakulam

Srikakulam : Excess traffic and other restrictions imposed by the officials concerned pushed vehicular traffic into trouble in Srikakulam city. In the wake of Ratha Saptami festival which would be celebrated at Sun God temple at Arasavalli on February 4, officials have imposed restrictions on a massive scale in and around Srikakulam on Saturday on wards. This year, the state government declared Ratha Saptami as state festival and sanctioned Rs 100 crore for organisation of various events and decided to celebrated the festival for three days from Sunday to Tuesday.

Various cultural activities planned to be organised and banners, boards and stalls have been set up around Srikakulam city.

This year, helicopter tourism was also introduced as tourists and devotees can view the festival from helicopter. But due to narrow roads in the city and excess restrictions motorists experienced trouble on Saturday. Traffic jams were witnessed at Rythu Bazar, Day & Night, Seven Roads, Potti Sriramulu Market, Surya Mahal, Arts college Road junctions in the city. In addition, police put up barricades at entry points of the city towards Peddapadu, Kalingapatnam, Bypass junction, Palakonda and 80 Feet roads.

As a result, private and APSRTC buses, lorries, mini lorries, cargo vans, cars, auto-rickshaws were stopped at different spots on these roads for hours together in the evening.

Adding to these woes, district administration engaged private and APSRTC buses for carrying people towards temple and venues of the various cultural activities and stopped the buses on the side of narrow roads leading to traffic jams in the city.