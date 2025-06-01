  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Excise Minister inspects Masula festival preparations

Excise Minister inspects Masula festival preparations
x
Highlights

Minister for Excise and Mines Kollu Ravindra inspected the arrangements for the Machilipatnam Festival at Manginapudi Beach on Saturday.

Machilipatnam: Minister for Excise and Mines Kollu Ravindra inspected the arrangements for the Machilipatnam Festival at Manginapudi Beach on Saturday.

He observed the foundation for the 100-foot national flag being erected at the beach and instructed officials to ensure the flag is in place before the festival begins.

He also directed that the welcome arch at the beach, serving as a gateway to Amaravati, be aesthetically pleasing. The Minister urged officials to complete all works before the commencement of the Machilipatnam Festival.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick