Excise Minister inspects Masula festival preparations

Machilipatnam: Minister for Excise and Mines Kollu Ravindra inspected the arrangements for the Machilipatnam Festival at Manginapudi Beach on Saturday.

He observed the foundation for the 100-foot national flag being erected at the beach and instructed officials to ensure the flag is in place before the festival begins.

He also directed that the welcome arch at the beach, serving as a gateway to Amaravati, be aesthetically pleasing. The Minister urged officials to complete all works before the commencement of the Machilipatnam Festival.