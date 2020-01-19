Excise officials seize liquor stocks from restaurant

Kurnool: With the government brining new liquor policy, limited number of bars and restaurants have been granted licence to entertain customers to consume liquor. The government has also fixed time span for working of these restaurants. If any of the bars and restaurants or wine shop is found operating beyond the time schedule, then action will be taken against them.



Consumption of liquor is banned at hotels, dhabas and other places. But some restaurants, dhabas and hotel owners are silently entertaining consumers to consume liquor.

The Assistant Excise Superintendent (AES), Janaki Ram speaking to The Hans India has said, ``we came to know that some restaurant owners are entertaining liquor consumption at Yemmiganoor. Based on the information, we raided on Bhoomi restaurant at Yemmiganoor and nabbed the people while consuming liquor.''

``We have filed a case on the restaurant owner, Rama Chandra Goud besides seizing some liquor stock. He would be produced in the court for initiating further action.'' He added. Inspector, Suhasini, constables, Seshanna, Jaganadham, Jeeva Mani and Lakshmanna participated in the raids.