Execute housing works in coordinated way: Ramana

Srikalahasti/Venkatagiri (Tirupati District): District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy directed the housing officials to execute the construction works at Jagananna housing colonies in a coordinated way. He inspected Jagananna layouts at Urandur in Srikalahasti and Venkatagiri on Thursday and gave directions to the officials.

The Collector said the Urandur layout was inaugurated by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy himself and officials should take it up as a prestigious project. As the distribution of 6,231 plots in 167-acre layout was done by the CM, there is a responsibility on every official to complete it very soon. Srikalahasti RDO, Municipal Commissioner and Tahsildar should review the progress constantly and show the results.

The Collector told them that he will visit the layout once in every week and there must be daily progress. Out of 4,183 plots distributed there, 958 houses were not even grounded so far.

Officials should create awareness among beneficiaries and start them immediately. Contractors' bills should be paid without any delay by completing MoUs with beneficiaries and bank. OSD Ramachadnra Reddy, RDO Haritha, Municipal E Venkata Ramana, Housing EE Chandrasekhar and other officials were present. In Venkatagiri layout, out of 2,152 houses works for about 700 houses have not started yet.

There is a need to complete MoUs between beneficiaries and ICICI bank and the works should be started. RDO, municipal, housing and engineering officials should put in coordinated efforts in this task. RDO Murali Krishna and Housing Executive Engineer Subrahmanyam were present.