Expectations from new YSRCP coordinators soar

Visakhapatnam: Afte rexperiencing failure in 2024 polls, the YSRCP high command entrusted responsibility of constituency in-charge to a select few through a reshuffling exercise. Focusing on strengthening the YSRCP which has weakened due to lack of leadership in the undivided Visakhapatnam district, the party high command nominated constituency coordinators in united Visakhapatnam. After the NDA government came to power, a number of senior YSRCP leaders left the party one after the other. They included former minister and Bheemunipatnam constituency in-charge Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam west constituency in-charge Adari Anand Kumar.

For the past few months, the cadre is not showing any interest in taking party programmes as instructed by the party high command. Also, the party’s presence in Visakhapatnam is getting weaker for quite some time due to lack of effective leadership to lead the cadre in respective constituencies.

Except YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana and former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath questioning the policies of the AP government during occasional media conferences, the rest of the party leaders slipped into an inactive mode.

It is near to impossible to take out successful agitations as called out by the YSRCP against the government without the cadre’s support. Keeping the party’s present situation in view, the YSRCP high command appointed constituency coordinators to launch the protests against the failures of the ruling party.

As part of it, the YSRCP appointed new coordinators for four assembly constituencies and one parliamentary constituency on Saturday.

They include Karanam Dharmasri as Anakapalli parliamentary constituency observer, former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath as coordinator of Chodavaram constituency, Budi Mutyala Naidu as coordinator of Madugula constituency.

The party endorsed the responsibility as Bheemunipatnam constituency coordinator to Majji Srinivasa Rao (Chinna Srinu) from Vizianagaram district and Tippala Devan Reddy as Gajuwaka constituency coordinator.

As the newly-nominated constituency coordinators hardly showed any impact in the 2024 polls, how are they going to make a difference now, leading the cadre from the respective segments needs to be seen.