Expedite approvals for new industries

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar underlined the need to expedite approvals for setting up industries through the single-window system to boost local employment opportunities.

He was speaking at the District Industries and Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting held on Tuesday under the aegis of the District Industries Centre (DIC).

During the meeting, the Collector said that the establishment of industries in the district would directly benefit the local youth by providing employment. He directed officials to speed up the process of granting permissions and to organise skill development training programmes to equip youth for job opportunities.

He informed that for the financial year 2025-26, production has already commenced in 547 micro and small-scale industries with an investment of Rs 8.39 crore, generating employment for 1,604 people. Furthermore, initiatives have been taken to approve 13 large and medium industries with an investment of Rs 3,494 crore, and 38 micro and small enterprises with Rs 117 crore under the single-window system. If these proposed units begin operations, an estimated 15,000 jobs could be created.

From April 2025 to date, 532 applications were received under the Single Desk system, of which 520 have already been approved. Applications under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for 2025-26 are currently being accepted, and the Collector instructed bankers to promptly review and sanction these applications.

Under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, permissions have been granted for 2,131 units, and training sessions have been held, benefiting 1,843 individuals so far.

The meeting was attended by Industries GM C Suribabu, Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Srinivasa Rao, APIIC Zonal Manager YVK Subba Rao, FAPPSI representative K Madhusudan, and Food Processing Association representative K Govardhan Babu, among others.