Expedite health clinics works: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday Chief Minister directed the authorities to expedite the works of YSR Health Clinicsalong with Nadu-Nedu in government hospitals across the state. He conducted a review on the priority programmes of the health department, including Kanti Velugu, vaccination, health hubs, and construction of new medical colleges at his camp office.

The officials informed that funds have already been released for these works, where the construction of 8,585 health clinics has already started. In regard to Nadu-Nedu works, the authorities said that the repair works will be completed by December this year and the construction of 146 new PHCs was expected to be completed by March 2022.

Reviewing YSR Kanti Velugu, the Chief Minister asked the officials to conduct eye-screenings for those who were not tested earlier and directed to initiate a week long special drive for the completion of the programme. He told the authorities to provide eyeglasses to those diagnosed with eye problems and monitor regularly by connecting with 104 service and village health clinics.

The officials informed that so far 13,58,173 people who are aged above 60 years have been tested and provided spectacles to 4,69,481 and performed surgeries on 1,00,223 people suffering from eye problems. They said that the programme was interrupted due to Covid.

On YSR Aarogyasri, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to strictly enforce the scheme across the state, which was brought to provide free treatment, including to the cancer patients. The authorities told the Chief Minister that the number of Aarogyasri services was significantly increased to 2446 medical procedures from 1,059 treatments.

Similarly, the number of network hospitals was also increased to 1,717 from 919 and almost 3,18,746 new beneficiaries were brought under the scheme. Through Aarogya Asara, so far 7,82,652 people have received Rs 439.4 crore as financial support after undergoing surgeries.