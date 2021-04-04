Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Expedite land acquisition for NH works, officials told

Principal Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings MT Krishna Babu at a meeting with the district officials at the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
x

Principal Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings MT Krishna Babu at a meeting with the district officials at the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Principal Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings MT Krishna Babu has directed the officials concerned to hasten the process of land a...

Visakhapatnam: Principal Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings MT Krishna Babu has directed the officials concerned to hasten the process of land acquisition.

At a meeting held with ITDP PO, District Joint Collector, Narsipatnam Sub Collector, among others, on land acquisition for National Highway at the Collector office here on Saturday, he instructed the Sub-Collectors to identify the boundaries of the lands acquired in the process and accelerate the process of acquiring other lands.

Officials were told to expedite land acquisition process for NH works along the roads of Anandapuram, Pendurti, Anakapalle, Kantakapalli- Sabbavaram, Raipur, Visakhapatnam, the road connecting the port, Sabbavaram, Sheelanagar, flyovers, Koyyuru, Chapratipalem, Chaparatipalem, Lambasingi, Paderu, Gondiguda, Araku, Boudara and Vizianagaram.

District JC M Venugopal Reddy, ITDA PO S Venkateswar, Narsipatnam Sub Collector N Mourya, Chief Engineer of Roads and Buildings SE Kanthimathi, RDOs and others attended the meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X