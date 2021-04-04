Expedite land acquisition for NH works, officials told

Visakhapatnam: Principal Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings MT Krishna Babu has directed the officials concerned to hasten the process of land acquisition.

At a meeting held with ITDP PO, District Joint Collector, Narsipatnam Sub Collector, among others, on land acquisition for National Highway at the Collector office here on Saturday, he instructed the Sub-Collectors to identify the boundaries of the lands acquired in the process and accelerate the process of acquiring other lands.

Officials were told to expedite land acquisition process for NH works along the roads of Anandapuram, Pendurti, Anakapalle, Kantakapalli- Sabbavaram, Raipur, Visakhapatnam, the road connecting the port, Sabbavaram, Sheelanagar, flyovers, Koyyuru, Chapratipalem, Chaparatipalem, Lambasingi, Paderu, Gondiguda, Araku, Boudara and Vizianagaram.

District JC M Venugopal Reddy, ITDA PO S Venkateswar, Narsipatnam Sub Collector N Mourya, Chief Engineer of Roads and Buildings SE Kanthimathi, RDOs and others attended the meeting.