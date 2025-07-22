Live
Expedite Smart Street Bazaar works, officials told
NMC Commissioner Y O Nandan inspecting ongoing SSB works at Jaffer Saheb Canal area in Nellore on Monday
Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y.O Nandan has directed the officials to speed up completion of ‘Smart Street Bazaar’(SSB) works.
The Commissioner along with engineering officials has inspected the ongoing SSB project works at Jaffer Saheb Canal area in the city on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was keen on starting this project as early as possible for the benefit of the street vendors in Nellore city.
The Commissioner said that Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Developmnent Ponguru Narayana would review the progress of the project at every stage.
He said that a workshop was also being conducted to the beneficiaries on carrying out business under the SSB concept.
NMC SE Rammohan Rao, EE Rahamthu Jhony, DE Raghuram and others were present.