Live
- YS Jagan virtually starts 11 Food Processing Units across the state
- Elevate Your Home’s Ambiance with These 6 Enchanting Decor Plants
- Confirmed: Thalapathy to give a guest appearance in SRK’s ‘Jawan’
- Unaware of the conspiracy to topple the government in Singapore: CM Siddaramaiah
- Miss Italy bans transgender women from participating in beauty pageant
- MRI machine lying defunct in MKCG for 9 months
- Sona Belson completes 2000 courses in a short span of 100 days
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-25-2023
- 'Nityakalyanam' at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam
- Free Joint Replacement Surgeries for retired teachers in Bengaluru
Just In
YS Jagan virtually starts 11 Food Processing Units across the state
Elevate Your Home’s Ambiance with These 6 Enchanting Decor Plants
Confirmed: Thalapathy to give a guest appearance in SRK’s ‘Jawan’
Unaware of the conspiracy to topple the government in Singapore: CM Siddaramaiah
Miss Italy bans transgender women from participating in beauty pageant
MRI machine lying defunct in MKCG for 9 months
Expiry date nearing for YCP Govt said TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu
Highlights
Govt threw farmer on ventilator, with anti farmer policies: Chandrababu
Vijayawada: Expiry date nearing for YCP Government and people should be more cautious to select correct medicine (Govt) , stated TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. The Jagan government pushed each farmer into a debt trap of Rs 2.4 lakh and due to neglect of state government farmer is on ventilator.
Stating that CM Jaganmohan Reddy is responsible for present agri crisis, Chandrababu said that the government totally neglected farm sector. He said the government failed to come to rescue of farmers though AP experiencing 27 per cent deficit rainfall. He demanded a white paper on agri sector crisis.
Chandrababu Naidu said if the TDP comes to power Rs 20000 per annum will be given to each farmer under Annadata scheme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS