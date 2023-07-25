Expiry date nearing for YCP Govt said TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Expiry date nearing for YCP Government and people should be more cautious to select correct medicine (Govt) , stated TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. The Jagan government pushed each farmer into a debt trap of Rs 2.4 lakh and due to neglect of state government farmer is on ventilator.



Stating that CM Jaganmohan Reddy is responsible for present agri crisis, Chandrababu said that the government totally neglected farm sector. He said the government failed to come to rescue of farmers though AP experiencing 27 per cent deficit rainfall. He demanded a white paper on agri sector crisis.

Chandrababu Naidu said if the TDP comes to power Rs 20000 per annum will be given to each farmer under Annadata scheme.