'Explain govt's welfare measures to people'

Guntur: ZP chairperson Kathera Heny Christina said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is fulfilling the promises made at the time of elections to the people and urged the MPTCs to explain the steps taken by the government to implement welfare schemes to all the sections of the people.

She addressed MPTCs training programme held at Duggirala in Guntur district on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said the government is giving top priority to women in implementing welfare schemes and conduct the campaign. She further said that implementation of village secretariats and ward secretariat system is to render better services to the people and recalled that the government is paying pensions and distributing ration at the doorsteps of the people.

MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar said that the government led by the Chief Minister is committed for the welfare of weaker sections and urged the eligible to avail the benefits of the welfare schemes.

Tenali MPP Srinivasa Rao, Kollipara MPP Padmavati Sanjeeva Reddy and Tenali ZPTC Pilli Uma Pranati were among those present.