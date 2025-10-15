Expose coalition on ‘false’ promises, YSRCP cadre told

Rajamahendravaram: Former minister and YSRCP district president Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna called upon YSRCP cadres to go door-to-door and expose the alleged deceit perpetrated by the ruling coalition government, accusing them of making unfulfillable promises to mislead the public.

The YSRCP organised a ‘Rachabanda’ (public forum) programme in Rajavolu village on Tuesday, under the leadership of senior party leader Nakka Rajababu. During the event, a signature campaign was also conducted regarding the issue of adulterated liquor.

Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna alleged that the coalition government is engaging in ‘diversion politics’ to confuse the people, instead of fulfilling the promises made to them.

Adding to the accusations, Dr Gudoori Srinivas, YSRCP Rajamahendravaram Parliamentary Constituency In-charge, alleged that the coalition government is playing with people’s lives by operating an adulterated liquor racket in the state.

Party leaders, activists, and cadres participated in the meeting in large numbers.