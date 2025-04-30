Expose Naidu’s failures to people, Jagan tells cadre

Tadepalli: Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday has asked the party cadre to highlight the failures of the coalition government and be the voice of the voiceless, besides working towards strengthening the party up to the grassroots level.

Addressing the District presidents at the party office, the party chief said that Chandrababu Naidu’s government has failed on all fronts, and the anti-incumbency factor is mounting with education, health, and agriculture sectors being totally neglected. He also said that all sections of people are expressing dissent over Babu’s destructive politics. Corruption has been rampant, and the Red Book constitution is being implemented, he added.

The anti-incumbency factor has set in within the first year of the coalition government as people are vexed with the policies of ruling government, with farmers not getting MSP, students and other sections being deprived of what they were promised.

These are factors that should be taken to the village level and stand for the cause of the poor, and the party workers should voluntarily take the initiative and work in tandem with constituency in-charges to move forward by exposing the failures of the coalition government, he added. There is a need to take up the farmers’ issue and stand with them, questioning the government, he said.

Giving the roadmap for strengthening the party structure down the line, he said that the mandal committees should be formed by end of May and in the next two months village and municipal division committees should be formed and between August and October booth level panel should be formed to take forward the party agenda from district to village level. The role of the district president would be very vital in the party structure, he said adding that they would have a free hand in picking the worthy candidates.

“You are the party and party is you,” he told the gathering, adding that they should work towards winning all the seats in their respective districts. “You have to take the power and responsibility.

Our leadership quality will come to the fore only when we are in Opposition, like the batsman’s talent is revealed only when he is chasing a huge target. We will be elevated on what we have done while in Opposition, and our image will be elevated in the public when we become their voice and question the government on the irregularities.

In every district, about 12,000 people will be available for party works, and 1,500 would be working at the constituency level once the restructuring of the party is done”, he said.

People will get the welfare schemes only when we come to power as we always work for the poor, and people should remember about the good that we have done, he added.