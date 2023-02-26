Extend cooperation for execution of development works: ZP chief

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Zilla Parishad chairperson Uppala Harika has urged the peoples representatives to ensure that the all eligible persons derive benefit from various welfare schemes being implemented by the State government.





She chaired the Krishna District Zilla Parishad general body meeting in Machilipatnam on Saturday. She has replied to the queries raised by the MLAs of undivided Krishna district.

NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, Krishna District Collector Ranjit Basha, Eluru District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh and other officials of the three districts attended the general body meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the ZP chairperson said the State government was implementing several welfare schemes and an awareness should be spread among people right from the village-level.

She requested the the MLAs, MLCs, ZPTC members and others to extend co-operation to the ZIlla Parishad in execution of development works.

She suggested to the officials to create awareness among paddy farmers on cultivation of alternative crops. She said cultivation of other crops was gradually increasing in the district and stressed upon the need to create awareness among the farmers on benefits of cultivating other commercial crops.

Officials of the Medical and Health, Transport, Agriculture, Panchayat Raj and other departments have given replies to the queries raised by the MLAs and ZPTC members in the previous meeting. Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani has asked about the functioning of 108 services.

Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar has asked about the recruitment of doctors at the local public health centres. The medical and health department officials gave a reply to the questions raised by MLA Anil Kumar. DM and HO Dr Geetabai has explained the functioning of 108 services and PHCs. Agriculture department officials explained the objectives of the Rythu Bharosa Kendras and meetings to be organised to create awareness on cultivation of crops. Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh, Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Nuzvid MlA Meka Venkata Pratap and others attended the general body meeting.











