Extra skills pave way for bright future

Vijayawada: Opportunities favour those who are well-prepared, and readiness can transform one’s life, said personality development expert and Siddhartha alumnus Dr Gadde Venkateswara Rao (GV Rao) during an interaction with MBA students at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College here on Monday.

Addressing students at a programme organised by the Department of Business Administration in the college’s webinar hall, Rao (Dubai) said that those who embrace challenges rather than seeking comfort are the ones who achieve success in life. He urged students to think differently instead of following conventional paths and advised them to aim for entrepreneurship rather than remaining confined to a single organisation after gaining experience.

Dr Rao emphasised that candidates lacking additional skills, higher qualifications, or experience often miss out on opportunities. “Those who hesitate to take risks have no future,” he remarked, adding that anxiety is natural but individuals must develop mechanisms to overcome stress.

College Dean Prof Rajesh C Jampala and faculty member Dr Rehman felicitated the chief guest on the occasion.