PM Modi Congratulates Manipuri Film Boong on BAFTA Awards 2026 Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated “Boong” which earned the prestigious Best Children’s and Family Film award at the BAFTA Awards 2026 in London. In his message on X, he honored the success of the Manipuri-language film Boong calling the achievement “a moment of immense joy” and a proud milestone for Manipur and Indian cinema.This historic win is a breakthrough for Indian regional cinema global success showcasing the growing influence of Manipuri storytelling on the international stage.

With PM Modi's latest statement celebrating the achievement, Boong has demonstrated that regional films can shine brightly on the world stage and stands as a symbol of India’s cultural richness and cinematic potential.Directed by debut filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Excel Entertainment, has also outshone global competitors.

The victory of this movie has been celebrated nationwide, with leaders and audiences alike hailing it as a milestone in Manipuri cinema’s international recognition. According to the Boong BAFTA award news, Prime Minister Modi’s remarks have further amplified the pride and honor felt across India.”

The Indian film BAFTA winner is not only showcasing the innovative excellence of regional cinema but also signals a new era where diverse voices from India are gaining worldwide recognition.Boong has ignited conversations about the power of storytelling rooted in local culture yet resonating universally. As part of the BAFTA Awards 2026 India coverage, the film’s success is being framed as a turning point in Indian regional cinema global success, inspiring filmmakers across the country.