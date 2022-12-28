Facial-recognition attendance for Secretariat staff from Jan 1

Vijayawada: The state government issued orders to introduce Facial Recognition Based Attendance System (FRBAS) to all the employees across the state from January 1, 2023.

As per the orders issued by chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, the facial-recognition based attendance system will be introduced from January 1 for AP Secretariat employees, heads of department offices and in all district offices and from January 16 in other departments, including village and ward secretariats.

It may be noted that the state government issued orders on October 18, 2017 introducing the e-office system and biometric attendance in Secretariat, heads of departments, autonomous organisations and all the district offices in the state in order to provide transparent and efficient and time-bound services to the public.

Likewise, the state government issued orders on September 14, 2022, introducing facial recognition based attendance to employees of AP Secretariat. Subsequently, the state government now issued orders extending the facial recognition attendance system to all employees across the state.