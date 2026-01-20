Rumours around Apple’s next-generation iPhones are gaining momentum, even though the official launch of the iPhone 18 series is still months away. Fresh leaks now point to meaningful upgrades across the lineup, with the iPhone 18 Pro models tipped to receive a major display enhancement, while the standard iPhone 18 could see a notable jump in RAM, narrowing the gap with Apple’s premium offerings.

iPhone 18 Pro may feature LTPO Plus display

According to reports from Korean publication ET News, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may debut with new LTPO Plus AMOLED panels. These displays are said to offer better power efficiency compared to the LTPO screens currently used on the iPhone 17 Pro models. LTPO technology allows displays to dynamically adjust refresh rates, dropping as low as 1Hz during static content to conserve battery life, and the “Plus” upgrade is expected to refine this efficiency further.

Earlier leaks have already suggested that Apple could move beyond the Dynamic Island design on the iPhone 18 Pro models. Instead, the devices may feature a punch-hole cutout positioned at the top-left of the screen, with Face ID sensors reportedly shifting under the display. This design change is widely believed to be a stepping stone toward Apple’s long-rumoured bezel-less iPhone, expected to mark the company’s 20th anniversary. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18 and the upcoming iPhone Air are expected to retain the Dynamic Island.

Base iPhone 18 likely to get more RAM

Apple traditionally avoids officially disclosing RAM specifications for its iPhones, but regulatory listings have revealed useful insights in the past. These listings indicate that the base iPhone 17 came with 8GB of RAM, while the Pro models and the iPhone Air offered 12GB.

New leaks suggest that Apple may upgrade the vanilla iPhone 18 to 12GB of RAM as well, bringing it in line with higher-end models. Paired with the rumoured A20 chipset, this change could translate into a noticeable performance uplift, especially for multitasking and AI-driven features.

What else is expected from the iPhone 18 series

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is also expected to introduce fresh colour options. After the standout Cosmic Orange finish on the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple is reportedly experimenting with shades like Purple and Burgundy for its next Pro models. Design-wise, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may adopt a more unified rear panel, moving away from the two-tone look seen on their predecessors.

On the hardware front, the base iPhone 18 is expected to run on the A20 chipset, while the Pro models could be powered by the more advanced A20 Pro SoC. Reports suggest this chip may be built on a 2nm manufacturing process, promising better performance and improved power efficiency.

Launch timeline and expected pricing

Apple is also rumoured to be changing its launch strategy for the iPhone 18 lineup. The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a new foldable iPhone are expected to debut in September 2026. The standard iPhone 18, along with the iPhone 18e and the next-generation iPhone Air, may follow in early 2027.

While official pricing remains unconfirmed, the iPhone 18 series is expected to be priced similarly to the iPhone 17 lineup. For reference, the iPhone 17 launched in India at Rs 82,900, while the iPhone Air was priced at Rs 1,19,900. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max debuted at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively.