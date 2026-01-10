Facilities excellent in Nellore central prison: HM

Nellore: HomeMinister Vangalapudi Anitha has said that all facilities including food are excellent in Nellore Central Prison.

On the way to Tadepalli, the Home Minister suddenly inspected the Nellore central prison here on Friday. -

She interacted with the prisoners and enquired about the facilities being provided for them in the prison.

Later speaking to mediapersons, she said that on an average, prisoners were earning Rs 7,000 per month by making several products including almirahs, soaps, stitching clothes etc. She appreciated SP Ajitha Vejendla over her initiative to make rowdy-

sheeters march in the streets and make them feel ashamed of themselves for committing such crimes.

The Minister warned of stringent action against those responsible for involving in anti-social activities.

The Home Minister opined that it was better to implement such steps towards the accused involved in POCSO cases.

When asked by media persons over permitting convicted prisoners working at petrol bunks run by the police department, she replied this was witnessed not only in Nellore but also all over the State.

However, the Home Minister admitted that there was no recruitment in Prisons, Fire, and Police departments in recent period. She alleged that previous YSRCP government failed to conduct the recruitments during its 5 year tenure resulting in vacancies in various departments.

She said that it was proposed to recruit at least five thousand people in police department every year as some batches are undergoing training.

She said that it was Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu who hiked the stipend from Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000 to police constables under training.

SP Ajitha Vejendla, Additional SP Ch. Soujanya and others were present.