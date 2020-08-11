Fake IAS officer Vijaya Lakshmi held for extorting money in Krishna district

Peddada Vijayalakshmi who was involved in extorting money in the guise of a fake IAS officer was arrested at a private hospital in Hanuman Junction while extorting money posing herself as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh government's medical and health reform committee. Nuzivid DSP B Srinivasan disclosed the details of the case to reporters on Monday. As per the DSP, Vijayalakshmi who belongs to Manyam street of Mangalagiri in Guntur has posed herself as a senior IAS officer Sujatha and raised funds to establish the statue of her father Peddada KL Rao.

She was reportedly caught while she demanded money from a Sitamahalakshmi nursing home belonging to YSRCP political advisory Committee member Dr Ramachandra Rao posing herself as IAS Sujatha. Suspecting something fishy, the Ramachandra Rao's son called IAS officer Sujatha and came to know the truth.

The fake officer fled immediately after the nursing staff attempted to take photos. Police arrested fake officer following the complaint lodged by Ravi Shankar in Vijayawada on Sunday night. The inquest revealed that the fake IAS officer had close ties with opposition parties.