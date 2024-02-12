False report on bogus voter cards: Four police personnel suspended

Tirupati: Four police personnel, including two Circle Inspectors (CI), one SI and a Head Constable, were suspended for deliberately giving a false report on bogus voter cards during Lok Sabha by-election. Following Election Commission of India (ECI) directions, DIG Anantapur Range Ammireddy issued orders for the suspension of CIs Siva Prasad Reddy and Siva Prasad and SI Jayaswamulu. and Head Constable Dwarakanath Reddy.

In the inquiry ordered by the ECI, it was found that the police personnel even after receiving complaints on bogus voter cards failed to take proper action and sent a report stating that there was no evidence on the bogus voter cards (EPIC). It may be noted that the ECI, which probed into the bogus voter cards, already suspended senior officials including PS Girisha IAS and Chandramouleshwar Reddy, who were working as corporation Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner respectively in 2021 during Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election.

Girisha was transferred and working as Collector of Annamayya district at the time of his suspension. So far, six persons including two senior officials and four police officials were suspended in the bogus voters cards issue.