Families will save Rs. 20,000 annually with GST 2.0: Pawan

Kurnool: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that every family in the country would save up to Rs 20,000 a year under the new GST 2.0 reform introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the ‘Super GST-Super Savings’ public meeting at Nannur on the outskirts of Kurnool, Pawan Kalyan said that the new tax reform will bring significant relief to the poor and middle class by reducing expenses on education and healthcare.

He noted that Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) has elevated the country’s status globally and boosted investor confidence. “Projects like Google’s data center coming to Andhra Pradesh are a result of that trust,” he said.

Describing Modi as ‘a karma yogi’, dedicated to the nation’s service without personal motives, Pawan Kalyan said India is progressing under his leadership and inspiring future generations. “Modi is not only leading the nation but also guiding two generations ahead. He has made India stand tall through Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he remarked.

Referring to the investments being made in the state, he said that development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore were launched during the Prime Minister’s visit, including Rs 4,000 crore in the Orvakal Industrial Area alone.

“Investments require trust in governments. To ensure stability and growth, the coalition government must continue for at least 15 years,” Pawan said, adding that under Modi’s guidance and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the government will continue to fulfil people’s aspirations.

Apart from Prime Minister and Chief Minister, state Governor Abdul Nazeer, several Union and state ministers were present.