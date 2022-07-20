Family brutally murdered on suspicion of doing occult rituals in Prakasam district

The shocking incident was reported in Giddaluru of Prakasam district wherein a youn man murdered his paternal uncle's family on the suspicion of doing black magic. Going into the details, on the 12th of this month, a young man named Kukka Mallikarjuna from Kothapalli of Giddalur mandal attacked his own uncle's family with stones on suspicion of doing occult worship. In the attack launched by young man, Eswaramma who was seriously injured in this incident died on the spot while father Tirumalaiah and sister Swapna were seriously injured who were taken to a hospital in Nandyala and treated.



However, Tirumalaiya's health condition worsened and he was shifted to Kurnool for better treatment. He was pronounced dead after being treated there for two days. While daughter Swapna's condition was critical and she was shifted to Guntur for better treatment. The doctors treated her there for nine days and declared dead. This incident filled the local with great sadness.



After this incident the accused Kukka Mallikarjuna absconded while the police have formed into several teams and are searching for the accused. A police investigation revealed that he believed the words of a Swamiji and killed his uncle's family on the suspicion of occult practice. It is said that he was brutally murdered because he was hindering his growth.