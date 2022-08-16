Family doctor system to render better medical services: Dharmana

Guntur / Narasaraopet: District in-charge Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the family doctor system to render better medical services at the doorsteps of the people.

He hoisted the national flag on 76th Independence Day at Police Parade Grounds in Guntur on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister recalled that the government had filled 196 vacant doctors posts and 653 other posts in medical and health department, besides developing infrastructure in various hospitals. He said doctors have administered vaccine to 22 lakh persons in the district as a precautionary measure in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic.

The district administration is rendering services to the people through 262 village secretariats and 306 ward secretariats. He reminded that grievances are being solved at ward and village secretariats. Reforms were introduced by the government in education sector including English medium and renovation of school buildings under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu.

Minister Prasada Rao explained that the government is implementing Jagananna Vidya Kanuka distribution, financial assistance under Amma Vodi, fee reimbursement and Jagananna Vidya Deevena schemes. He urged the eligible avail benefits of welfare of schemes.

District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, SP K Arif Hafeez, officials of various government departments participated in the programme.

Palnadu district in-charge Minister Karumuru Nageswara Rao hoisted national flag and received guard of honour from the cops. Speaking on this occasion, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had formed new districts to render better services to people and added that he was happy to participate in the Independence Day celebrations of Palnadu district.

He recalled that a medical college was under construction and besides this the government has taken up several works for the development of the newly formed district.

Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar, SP Ravisankar Reddy, MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, officials of various government departments were present.