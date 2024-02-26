FAPCCI to hold a weeklong online certificate course from March 1

Visakhapatnam: Covering topics such as methods of identifying market and procurement of raw materials, project report preparation, financing loans from a bank and packaging and branding, Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a weeklong online certificate course from March 1.

The course that continues till March 8 will focus on entrepreneurship development programme in food processing. Food processing industry in India, a sunrise sector, is serving as a vital link between agriculture and industrial segments of the economy. The training programme is designed to throw insights into the food processing sector, its future prospects and aimed at aiding participants to plan their future ventures.

Domain experts from bank, MSME sector along with chartered accountant, marketing professionals and government officials to share inputs and experiences with the trainees. With its target audience as aspiring entrepreneurs, academicians and students, the weeklong online course will be held between 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

For details, interested can contact 9391422821 or send mail to [email protected] or [email protected].