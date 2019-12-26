Farmer attempts suicide as cops bind him over for protesting against three capitals in Guntur

Ramesh Kumar, a farmer from the capital, attempted suicide in the Tadepalli Mandal of Guntur district. While attempting to commit suicide by petrol, the police blocked. Ramesh Kumar, who had given four acres of land to build the capital, demanded that Amaravati should remain the capital.

Earlier, the farmers who were dharna at Mandadam to keep Amaravati as the capital, had clashed with the police. Farmers and women chanted on the road as police refused permission to put up a tent in the village. As the vehicle came to a standstill, the police rushed to the field.

Police warned that arrests would be made if the traffic on the road is blocked. Police have made it clear that the tents are not allowed. However, with the cabinet meeting to be held on Friday the protests are intensified and it remains to be seen how the people of Amaravati would react after the cabinet meeting.