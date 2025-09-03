Live
Farmers demand removal of cotton import duty
Ongole: Farmers and agricultural leaders staged a protest at the district Collectorate here on Tuesday, demanding the reversal of the central government’s decision to remove the 11 per cent import duty on cotton announced on August 19. The protest was organised under the auspices of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha district committee, with AP Rytu Sangham district presidents Vadde Hanumareddy and Jajjara Jayanti Babu presiding over the event. SKM district convener Chunduri Rangarao criticised the BJP government for systematically betraying farmers, pointing out the contradiction between Prime Minister Modi’s Independence Day promise to protect farmers and the cotton import duty removal just four days later. The speakers highlighted that removing import duties directly impacts domestic cotton prices, affecting six crore cotton farming families nationwide. They demanded loan waivers for farmers up to Rs 2 lakh, noting that corporate debt forgiveness of Rs 26 lakh crore over 11 years didn’t cause bank failures.
Agricultural leaders called for implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s C2+50 percent support price formula and immediate payment within eight hours of cotton procurement.