Farmers of Amaravati express gratitude with thanksgiving march to Tirumala

In a show of gratitude, farmers from Amaravati took part in a thanks giving march to Tirumala after the formation of the NDA coalition government in Andhra Pradesh. The farmers, who had been part of the Amaravati movement, set out on a padayatra from Amaravati Venkatapalem on 24th of last month.

After traveling a distance of 433 km over 17 days, 30 farmers reached Tirupati on Saturday and continued their journey to Tirumala on the Alipiri on Sunday. Their main objective was to offer prayers at Srivari and express their gratitude.

The farmers had been protesting against the declaration of three capitals by the previous Vaikapa government and had successfully staged the Nyyasthanam to Devasthanam Padayatra. The farmers will visit Srivari on Monday as part of their thanksgiving march.

