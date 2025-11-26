Farmers protest alleging land encroachment by private company

Chennai Kothapalli: Several farmers staged a dharna on Tuesday in front of a private company’s gate at Nyamaddala in Kothapalli mandal, alleging that the company had encroached upon their agricultural lands. The protest was held with the support of CPI farmers’ wing leaders.

The protesting farmers said they had visited the company premises along with revenue officials ten days ago to conduct a land survey, as their farmland had allegedly been included inside the boundary wall of the Stumps Shoe Lay Company. The company representatives reportedly requested a week’s time during the first visit, following which the farmers returned. However, when officials and farmers attempted to conduct the survey again during the second visit, company staff allegedly refused them entry.

Agitated by the denial, farmers sat in protest at the company’s entrance. CPI Kisan leaders Muthyallappa and Amara extended support, raising slogans against the company. Protesters also obstructed the movement of vehicles in and out of the company premises.

Farmers accused the company of not only encroaching on their lands without consent but also preventing them from entering their own property.

They demanded immediate justice and refused to vacate the spot until the issue was resolved.

TDP mandal convenor Muthyala Reddy and former MPP Amarendra reached the location and held discussions with the farmers.

They assured that the matter would be brought to the notice of MLA Paritala Sunitha, and that necessary action would be taken, after which the farmers withdrew their agitation.