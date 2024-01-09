Live
Farmers stage protest for repairs to Pydigam project
The project which was damaged in Titli cyclone in 2018 has not been repaired so far
Srikakulam: Farmers under the aegis of BC Welfare Union staged a protest here on Monday demanding completion of repair works of Pydigam irrigation project.
Speaking on the occasion, BC union leaders Pitta Chandrapathi Rao, Beena Dhilli Rao, Amirulla Bheg, B Malleswara Rao and others said that the project in Sompeta mandal was damaged due to Titli cyclone in 2018.
Temporary repairs were carried out to the project but they were not useful to store water in the project.
Since 2019, the project has been neglected by the government as resulting in farmers not able to get water from the project to cultivate crops even in kharif season. The project has 10,000 acre ayacut and farmers are worried over cultivation of crops during every kharif season.
They are depending on rainfall for growing crops. They submitted a petition to joint collector M Naveen at weekly grievances cell Spandana here seeking immediate repairs to the project.