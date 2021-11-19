Farmers stare at huge losses as rain batters Guntur

Guntur: Heavy rains left farmers of the district worried as it has caused widespread damage to their crops in the district.

The incessant rains during the last two days have already submerged their cotton, paddy and vegetable gardens.

The farmers in Tenali revenue division of Guntur district cultivated paddy in kharif. They are worried that if the rain continues, the water will damage their crop and they will suffer huge losses.

Similarly, cotton farmers are worried that the pink bollworm has already damaged the crop. If the rain continues, the cotton gardens will be damaged further and they will get inferior quality yield.

Similarly, heavy rains that had occurred few weeks ago have already damaged vegetable gardens in the state which led to reduction of vegetable production. Now further rains will further damage the crops.

The rains likely to damage fruit gardens, vegetable gardens and flower gardens. A cotton farmer Kesavudu of Amaravati said, "Heavy rains and pink bollworm attack damaged cotton crop. As a result, we will get 50 per cent less yield during this season. If rain continues, we will suffer huge loss."

On the other hand, officials are saying that so far no damage to crop and property due to rains was reported in the district.