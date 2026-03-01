Four arrested in Kodagu over assault on Hindu activist

Madikeri: Kodagu Superintendent of Police R.N. Bindu Mani announced on Saturday, February 28, that four people had been taken into custody in connection with the assault on a Hindu activist in Napoklu the previous day. A formal case was registered at Napoklu police station immediately after the incident.

The attack targeted Appachira Gautham on Friday while he was involved in preparations for an upcoming Hindu Sangama rally in the area. Following the incident, the injured activist received initial treatment at a nearby hospital before being transferred to Kodagu District Hospital in Madikeri for additional care.

MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who represents the Kodagu-Mysuru constituency, described the assault as highly disturbing. He stressed that targeting individuals engaged in peaceful campaign activities was unacceptable and confirmed he had instructed police authorities to pursue all necessary legal steps.

The MP further revealed he had personally contacted the Kodagu SP to ensure robust security measures for the Hindu Sangam event planned in Ballamavati.

“I thank the District Superintendent of Police and the Kodagu police team for swiftly arresting all the accused involved in the attack on Gautam. Their timely intervention has reinforced public confidence and helped maintain law and order in the region. I appreciate the professionalism shown by the police in ensuring that the situation was handled responsibly,” Yaduveer stated.

Virajpet MLA and Congress leader A S Ponnanna joined in denouncing the violence, vowing that the perpetrators would face firm punishment.

He praised the police response, noting their quick registration of an FIR and rapid arrests in the aftermath of the attack.

In a strong worded commendation, the Codava National Council (CNC) Chairman, N U Nachappa Codava stated, “The Napok incident is very unfortunate. On 27 February, 3-4 goons attacked and assaulted a gullible Codava youth named Appachira Gautham of Ballamauty. It is an act of intolerance and is a highly condemnable act. CNC urges for stringent action against culprits.”

“It is an act of brutal atrocity on a micro minuscule indigenous Codava boy in his own homeland. It is a cause for concern. It is a reflection of social insecurity for indigenous Codavas in their own homeland. There is an earlier record of these goons indulging in attacking innocent people. It should not be repeated in the future. Under our constitution everyone has the right to select and practice his own belief enshrined in the religious freedom Article. No one should take offense and upmanship against another,” Nachappa said.