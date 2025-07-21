Farmers told to check their eligibility for Annadata Sukhibhava

Guntur: Directorof agriculture Dilli Rao said, financial assistance under the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme will be extended to all the eligible farmers as per the Chief Minister’s vision and ensuring none is left out.

He urged the farmers to verify their eligibility and the agriculture department has launched multiple toll-free numbers and website links. In a statement on Sunday, he said the department is ensuring that information about these services reaches farmers through extensive outreach efforts by the field staff.

He said the farmers can check their eligibility through the ‘Know Your Status’ feature on the official portal:annadata sukhibhava.ap.gov.in..

He said the lists of eligible farmers have been displayed on the ‘notice boards of Rythu Seva Kendras for verification. Farmers can also call the toll-free number 155251 to know their status.

Dilli Rao informed that as a part of administrative reforms to ensure transparency and ease of access, the government introduced ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp Governance.

He said, the farmers can send their Aadhaar number to 9552300009 on WhatsApp to get eligibility details. He said a grievance module has been made available on the Annadata Sukhibhava portal for farmers to register complaints.

He said, at the village level, agricultural assistants at the Rythu Seva Kendras have access to the grievance registration system and if a farmer’s name is missing in the eligible list, and they believe they are eligible, they can submit a formal complaint along with documents at the nearest RSK to be ’registered in the Grievance Module’

The last date for submitting a grievance is July 23.