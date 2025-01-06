Farmers told to utilise govt schemes

Nellore: One-Man Commission on SC sub-classification Chairman Rajiv Ranjan Mishra has urged farmers to utilise various schemes offered by the Central and State governments related to agriculture sector in Andhra Pradesh.

As part of his two-day visit in the district, the OMC chairman visited Anumasamudram village of AS Pet mandal on Sunday and interacted with farmers of SC community, who are cultivating farmlands of Community Joint Farming Societies (CJFS) in the village.

Farmers explained to Rajiv Mishra that they have been cultivating crops like mango, black berry in 250 acres of CJFS lands for the last 15 years. They lamented that despite securing rich yield, they are incur-ring loss due to lack of minimum support price. They appealed him to bring the issue to the notice of the governments.

Responding to their problem, the OMC Chairman said that failure of utilising government schemes coupled with relying on middlemen, in-stead of approaching local administration at the time of selling pro-duce are some of the reasons for incurring losses in cultivation.

He told them that it is high time for them to use the opportunities as the governments are spending crores of rupees in providing subsidies for the purpose.