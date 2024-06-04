Fate of candidates to be revealed today

Srikakulam: Fate of prime parties’ candidates will be revealed on Tuesday ending all predictions, assumptions and expectations as counting of general elections votes will be held at a private engineering college. Votes cast in eight Assembly constituencies and Srikakulam Parliament constituency will be count here.

Tough fight was witnessed in Itchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Pathapatnam, Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam and Etcherla Assembly constituencies and in Srikakulam Parliament constituency.

In Itchapuram, Piriya Vijaya and Bendalam Ashok are contesting as YSRCP and TDP alliance candidates. Both candidates have put in all efforts to win in the elections. Here Ashok served as MLA once and Vijaya contesting for the first time.

In Palasa constituency, Seediri Appala Raju and Gouthu Sirisha are locking horns on behalf of YSRCP and TDP candidates. The alliance is taking it as prestigious to defeat Appala Raju. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu campaigned in this seat.

In Tekkali, Duvvada Srinivas and Kinjarapu Atchannaidu are fighting as YSRCP and TDP alliance candidates. YSRCP chief and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy put in all efforts to defeat alliance candidate Atchannaidu to open the party account here.

In Narasannapeta constituency, Dharmana Krishna Das and Baggu Ramana Murthy are in the fray as YSRCP and TDP alliance candidates.

In Srikakulam, minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and Gondu Sankar are contesting as YSRCP and TDP alliance nominees. Prasada Rao is senior legislator while Sankar is contesting for the first time but put in all efforts to attract voters.

In Amadalavalasa, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Kuna Ravi Kumar are contesting as YSRCP and TDP alliance candidates. Both the candidates are relatives as Sitaram is maternal uncle of Ravi Kumar. Both the candidates are taking the election as serious and prestigious.

In Pathapatnam constituency, Reddy Shanthi and Mamidi Govinda Rao are contesting as YSRCP and TDP alliance nominees. Govinda Rao is contesting for the first time while Shanthi is incumbent MLA.

In Etcherla, Gorle Kiran Kumar and Nadikuduti Eswara Rao are contesting as YSRCP and TDP-led alliance candidates. Eswara Rao is contesting for the first time and Kiran Kumar is the current MLA.