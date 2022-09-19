Father along with two daughters committed suicide in Rajahmundry

In an unfortunate incident, a father committed suicide along with his two daughters by jumping into a pond. Going into the details, Satya Kumar, working as an auditor in Rajahmundry, has two daughters. Along with elder daughter Rishita (12) and younger daughter Advaita (7), Satya Kumar came to the Rajavolu pond on a two-wheeler yesterday evening and committed suicide by jumping into the pond.



A seven-page suicide note was also kept in the vehicle stating that he was committing suicide due to stress at work. It seems that Satya Kumar's wife had gone to Visakhapatnam when this incident was being committed. As the husband did not pick up the phone, the worried wife called the relatives and got the information. When she came to the scene, she saw the dead bodies of her husband and children.

It is reported that Satya Kumar took the children and committed suicide due to his affection for the children. The Bommur police, who have already registered a case of missing, has started an investigation into the matter.