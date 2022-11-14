Father-son duo die as the car hits culvert in Srikakulam

A fatal road accident took place in Srikakulam district where a speeding car hit the side wall of the bridge on the national highway leaving both the father and son who were traveling in the car die in this incident. The incident took place at Peddanaidupet of Nandigam Mandal.



Going into the details, a man who is working as a medical officer is going to Palasa from Vizag im in a car has hit a culvert. Ramesh, the Superintendent of Palasa Hospital who was driving the car, died on the spot along with his son Sankalp while his wife Prasanna Lakshmi and daughter Sairya were seriously injured.

The locals were alerted immediately after the accident and informed the police and medical personnel. They were taken to Srikakulam for better treatment. The police believe that the accident may have taken place during drowsiness. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.