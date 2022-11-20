Father-son duo dies in a fire accident at a building in Narsipatnam

A tragic incident took place in Narsipatnam Krishnabazar Center where a fire broke out at Ambika Jewelers in the early hours of Sunday due to a short circuit in the building leaving two people dead in this accident.

Meanwhile, on the top floor of Ambika Jewellers, the shop owners Malleswara Rao family resides. However, Malleswara Rao and his son Maulesh were burnt alive as a fire broke out in the building due to a short circuit and two other family members were injured.

After receiving the information, the firemen reached the spot and controlled the fire. The injured were immediately shifted to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam where medical services are being provided. Also, as it is an old building, there is an information that a short circuit has occurred.