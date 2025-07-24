Father-son duo kidnapped, murdered in Bapatla dist

Addanki (Prakasam district): In a shocking incident, a father-son duo from Santhamaguluru village was kidnapped from Narasaraopet and brutally murdered over ongoing real estate disputes.

The victims, Prasanth Reddy and his father Veeraswamy Reddy, were natives of Santhamaguluru but had been residing in Bengaluru for several years due to their real estate business. The duo had ongoing conflicts with business partners Badam Madhava Reddy, Gaddam Anil Kumar Reddy, and others over real estate transactions.

Tensions escalated when Anil Kumar Reddy allegedly misused their checkbooks to file multiple cheque bounce cases against them in Ongole, Addanki, and Narasaraopet.

On Wednesday, Prasanth and Veeraswamy traveled from Bengaluru to Narasaraopet to attend court proceedings related to these cases.While at a hotel near the court for breakfast, the two were kidnapped and taken to a private venture near Santhamaguluru village in Bapatla district, where they were brutally murdered.Police have detained the main suspect, Gaddam Anil Kumar Reddy, who was present at the Narasaraopet court premises. Investigations reveal the murders were orchestrated by Badam Madhava Reddy, former YSRCP Darsi in-charge (2014–2017). Authorities believe the motive stems from business disputes, with the perpetrators linked to a local gang in Santhamaguluru mandal.