Fervent call to resist Modi’s ‘authoritarian’ tendencies

Ongole: Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s Prakasam district convenor Chunduri Rangarao called for resisting the authoritarian tendencies of Prime Minister Modi.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting at Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan in Ongole on Monday, said that the Prime Minister is looting the country’s wealth and giving it to a few corporate houses, but is boasting that the country is ahead of China in economic development.

He advised the public not to believe Modi, who is practicing dictatorial tactics.

He informed that they are conducting a cultural convention in Ongole on November 26, and requested writers, poets, people’s organisations, and the public to make it successful.

He urged all sections of society to stand in solidarity with the farming community.

Praja Natyamandali state honorary president Nalluri Venkateswarlu explained that the cultural convention in Ongole will feature various art forms to raise awareness of the farmers’ struggle. He said the leaders of people’s organisations like Arunodaya Cultural Federation and Praja Natyamandali will participate.

Writer Patibandla Anandrao said the agricultural sector is in a severe crisis, with farmers and farm labourers facing many difficulties, but the Central and State governments are not bothered. He said Andhra Pradesh is at the bottom in per capita income and top in debt, reflecting the distress of the farming community. He said he will present a play on the farmers’ struggle at the cultural convention.