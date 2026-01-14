Festive fervour in Godavari districts as Sankranti begins

Rajamahendravaram: Konaseema and Bhimavaram have once again emerged as the epicentres of Sankranti celebrations, drawing massive crowds and turning the festival season into a grand cultural and tourism spectacle. From traditional rituals and temple festivities to adventure sports and largescale rural sports events as well as cockfights, both regions are witnessing unprecedented festive spirit this year.

In Konaseema district, Sankranti celebrations have gained special prominence with a blend of spiritual, cultural, and tourism attractions. Large scale dragon boat races, the Atreyapuram Sankranti festivities and the centuries-old Prabhalu celebrations at Jaggannathota in Ambajipeta mandal have significantly enhanced the festive atmosphere. Locals say the Sankranti buzz this year is largely centred on Konaseema, with visitors thronging the region in large numbers. Temples such as Vadapalli, which has emerged as a prominent pilgrimage centre at the state level, along with Draksharamam, Antarvedi, Kundaleswaram, Muramulla, Appanapalli and Ainavilli, are witnessing heavy pilgrim inflow.

The Prabhalu Theertham, celebrated across 12 villages, has become a major attraction, drawing tourists and devotees from across the Godavari districts and beyond. The state government’s decision to declare Prabhalu Theertham as a state festival has further boosted enthusiasm among visitors to Konaseema.

Against this backdrop, District Collector R Mahesh Kumar has instructed officials to ensure that the Prabhalu Theertham at Jaggannathota in P Gannavaram mandal is conducted peacefully under tight security arrangements.

He said the nearly 400-year-old tradition is a matter of pride for Konaseema and reflects its rich cultural heritage, which is gaining wider recognition.

Adding to the festive grandeur, dragon boat races are being held in a spectacular manner as part of the Sir Arthur Cotton Godavari Trophy Sankranti celebrations at the Lolla Locks in Thathapudi of Atreyapuram mandal. About 25 teams from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are participating in the races, turning the event into a visual treat for spectators. Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, who attended the celebrations, said the state government is committed to developing Andhra Pradesh into a world-class tourism destination. He said Atreyapuram has gained international recognition through boat races and that the tourism sector, which had suffered earlier, is now being revived. He noted that with tourism being granted industrial status by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, investors in the sector are now eligible for incentives similar to other industries. He said policies focusing on eco-tourism, temple tourism, adventure tourism and caravan tourism would transform the state into a global tourism hub. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and MSME and SERP Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao also attended the event.

Meanwhile, Bhimavaram in West Godavari district is witnessing its own version of highly energetic Sankranti celebrations. Thousands of vehicles have poured into the town and surrounding areas such as Undi, Kalla and Veeravasaram, where large-scale cockfights are being held. These events, projected with a strong commercial angle, are attracting participants and spectators from distant places.

Heavy vehicular movement led to traffic congestion at several locations in and around Bhimavaram from Tuesday morning. Political leaders and film personalities are also reportedly visiting the region to witness the cockfights, with arrangements made at multiple barracks.

In addition to traditional events, Sankranti celebrations in Bhimavaram are being marked by large public gatherings, film-based musical programmes and other entertainment events in major towns, keeping the festive spirit alive well into the night.

Adding a modern touch to the celebrations, the paramotor sky ride event launched in Bhimavaram on Tuesday has emerged as a special attraction. The aerial adventure experience has drawn considerable public interest, offering festival visitors a unique view of the town and adding a new dimension to Sankranti festivities.

With pilgrims, tourists and revelers arriving from abroad and from major cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai, destinations like Atreyapuram, Vadapalli, Jaggannathota, Bhimavaram and Palakollu have become must visit locations during this festive season. Heavy crowds across Konaseema and Bhimavaram underline their growing popularity as the main hubs of Sankranti celebrations this year.

In addition to Konaseema and Bhimavaram, thousands of Sankranti visitors are also heading to major pilgrimage centres such as Annavaram in Kakinada district and to the famous Kadiyam nurseries in and around Rajamahendravaram, where a heavy influx of devotees and tourists is expected during the festive period.