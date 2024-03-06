Live
- Shahbaz Nadeem bids farewell to int’l cricket
- Ashwin all set for his 100th Test: ‘My biggest pain is I don’t enjoy my success as much as I should have’
- Santosh Trophy: Manipur outclass Assam 7-1, book semis berth
- Are Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Splitting Up? Here's the Truth
- SAFF U16 Women’s C’ship: India go down 1-3 to B’desh in group match
- Mahesh Babu Opens up on Balancing Stardom and Family Life
- Satwik-Chirag, Tressa-Gayatri move into second round
- India-2 storm into semis in International Arena Polo Championship 2024
- Land Titling Act will spawn unwarranted disputes
- Purandeswari heads to Delhi to discuss on BJP candidates in AP with central leadership
Just In
Film producer Chintapalli Rama Rao joins BJP
Film producer and owner of Vedakshara Movies Chintapalli Rama Rao and Siddhartha Group of Educational Institutions owner and senior TDP leader K Ashok Raju joined BJP at the state party office here on Tuesday.
Vijayawada: Film producer and owner of Vedakshara Movies Chintapalli Rama Rao and Siddhartha Group of Educational Institutions owner and senior TDP leader K Ashok Raju joined BJP at the state party office here on Tuesday. BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari welcomed the two leaders into the BJP.
Speaking on the occasion, she said impressed by the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi many people were joining BJP in AP. She said Modi is giving priority to development and welfare and urged the newly joined leaders to give wide publicity to the development works of Modi.
Software company owner K Sudheer, art producer Bandi Srinivasa Rao and others also joined the BJP at the state party office, said Paturi Nagabhushanam, the BJP AP media in-charge. The leaders took a pledge to work with dedication and strengthen the party.