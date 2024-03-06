Film producer Chintapalli Rama Rao joins BJP

Vijayawada: Film producer and owner of Vedakshara Movies Chintapalli Rama Rao and Siddhartha Group of Educational Institutions owner and senior TDP leader K Ashok Raju joined BJP at the state party office here on Tuesday. BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari welcomed the two leaders into the BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, she said impressed by the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi many people were joining BJP in AP. She said Modi is giving priority to development and welfare and urged the newly joined leaders to give wide publicity to the development works of Modi.

Software company owner K Sudheer, art producer Bandi Srinivasa Rao and others also joined the BJP at the state party office, said Paturi Nagabhushanam, the BJP AP media in-charge. The leaders took a pledge to work with dedication and strengthen the party.