Fin Min attends CSI Church inauguration

Uravakonda: Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav on Sunday evening participated in the inauguration of the newly constructed CSI Church building at Uravakonda town.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Minister expressed happiness over attending the church inauguration and extended his best wishes to the Christian community.

He said that the teachings of Jesus Christ, rooted in faith and love, continue to guide individuals and society towards harmony and compassion. The message of love preached by Jesus, he noted, remains a source of inspiration for humanity and plays a vital role in building a better and more inclusive society.

He remarked that true wealth does not lie in acquiring mansions, properties or material possessions, but in earning the love, respect and goodwill of people. “If I gain the affection and trust of the people, I consider that the greatest asset of my life,” he said. The Minister further observed that every religion teaches values essential for peaceful coexistence and social responsibility. Faith, he said, guides people on how to live with dignity, respect others and maintain harmony within the community. Religious institutions, according to him, play a crucial role in promoting moral values and social unity.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by church leaders, members of the Christian community, local public representatives and residents, who welcomed the Minister’s presence and participation.

The event concluded with prayers and expressions of gratitude for the completion of the church building, which is expected to serve as a centre for worship and community activities in the region.