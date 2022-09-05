Financer succumbs to gun injuries in Konaseema district

Kothapeta (Dr. BR. Ambedkar Konaseema District): Two unknown persons tried to put an end to a financier at Ravulapalem in Dr. BR. Ambedkar Konaseema District, namely Gudimetla Aditya Reddy, with a gun.

But he resisted them. When a person tried to fire the gun, Aditya Reddy held his hand and resisted.

Meanwhile, a bullet fired in the air and at the same time, the magazine in the gun was separated from the gun and fell down on the floor.

The unknown ran away from the spot, leaving a bag. According to the police, the incident was reported at around 10.30pm last night and the police are still trying to trace the accused.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot and the injured was rushed to a nearby hospital. His condition is now stable.

When "The Hans India" contacted Ravulapalem In-charge Circle Inspector D . Prasanth Kumar said that Aditya Reddy met with injuries in his hand and head and two bombs were found in the bag. He seized the bullet and the bag. He said that financial disputes may be reasons for the attack.