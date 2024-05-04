Financial Assurance Promised with TDP Super Six Schemes

In support of Telugu Desam Party candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao, a joint campaign was conducted by Janasena, BJP, and TDP in Perikidu village, Gannavaram Constituency. The campaign focused on distributing leaflets explaining the Super Six schemes, aimed at providing financial security to the people.

Yarlagadda Gnaneshwari, wife of the TDP candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao, who received support from Janasena and BJP, addressed the gathering as the chief guest. She criticized the ruling YCP government for burdening the people with fraudulent welfare schemes and steep price hikes. Gnaneshwari expressed confidence that the Super Six schemes announced by Chandrababu Naidu would alleviate the financial burdens faced by the poor and middle-class citizens.

The campaign was attended by leaders and activists of all three parties, who visited every household in the village to spread awareness about the schemes. The initiative was well received by the residents, who appreciated the efforts to provide financial assurance in these challenging times.