Live
- DCA raids clinic, seizes drugs
- Hyderabad: Cops nab fake doctor
- UoH students hold dharna over Rohith Vemula case closure
- YS Jagan to Conduct Election Campaign in Three Constituencies on Saturday
- Jandalu moodaina, agenda okate: says Balayya
- Court grants bail to TPCC IT cell members
- Phone-tapping issue: HC directs Central govt to initiate action on BRS complaint
- cVIGIL app turns a weapon against poll irregularities
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 04 May, 2024
- Srikakulam: Speaker Sitaram faces acid test to retain seat
Just In
Financial Assurance Promised with TDP Super Six Schemes
In support of Telugu Desam Party candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao, a joint campaign was conducted by Janasena, BJP, and TDP in Perikidu village,...
In support of Telugu Desam Party candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao, a joint campaign was conducted by Janasena, BJP, and TDP in Perikidu village, Gannavaram Constituency. The campaign focused on distributing leaflets explaining the Super Six schemes, aimed at providing financial security to the people.
Yarlagadda Gnaneshwari, wife of the TDP candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao, who received support from Janasena and BJP, addressed the gathering as the chief guest. She criticized the ruling YCP government for burdening the people with fraudulent welfare schemes and steep price hikes. Gnaneshwari expressed confidence that the Super Six schemes announced by Chandrababu Naidu would alleviate the financial burdens faced by the poor and middle-class citizens.
The campaign was attended by leaders and activists of all three parties, who visited every household in the village to spread awareness about the schemes. The initiative was well received by the residents, who appreciated the efforts to provide financial assurance in these challenging times.